Financial fruit: Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company

(AP Photo/Sal Veder, File). CORRECTS STATUS OF VAULE OF COMPANY - FILE - In this April 24, 1984 file photo, Steve Jobs, left, chairman of Apple Computers, John Sculley, center, president and CEO, and Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, unveil the new A...
(AP Photo/Tony Avelar). CORRECTS STATUS OF VAULE OF COMPANY - LE - In this Oct. 20, 2010 file photo, Apple CEO Steve Jobs speaks at an Apple event at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, Calif.

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
AP Technology Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Apple has become the world's first publicly traded company to be valued at $1 trillion.

The milestone marks the financial fruit of stylish technology that has redefined society since two mavericks named Steve started the company 42 years ago.

The peak reached Thursday seemed unimaginable in 1997 when Apple teetered on the edge of bankruptcy, with its stock trading for less than $1.

To survive, Apple brought back its once-exiled co-founder, Steve Jobs, as interim CEO and turned to its archrival Microsoft for a $150 million cash infusion to help pay its bills.

Jobs eventually introduced such popular products as the iPod and iPhone that have driven Apple's rise.

Apple shares rose 2.7 percent to an all-time high of $207.05 around midday. They're up 22 percent so far this year.

