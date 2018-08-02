Asian markets flat after Apple value surpasses $1 trillion - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Asian markets flat after Apple value surpasses $1 trillion

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this April 5, 2018, file photo, a sign for a Wall Street subway station is shown in New York. Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, Thursday, Aug. 2, led by declines in technology and industrial companies as t... (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE- In this April 5, 2018, file photo, a sign for a Wall Street subway station is shown in New York. Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, Thursday, Aug. 2, led by declines in technology and industrial companies as t...

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) - Asian shares were flat Friday in mixed trading ahead of the U.S. jobs report later in the day. There appeared to be scant carry-over Friday from overnight gains on Wall Street as Apple reached $1 trillion in value.

KEEPING SCORE: Japan's Nikkei 225 was flat at 22,510.38 and the Shanghai Composite index added 0.1 percent to 2,770.14. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index shed less than 0.1 percent to 27,705.68 and Australia's S&P ASX 200 was down just 1.30 points at 6,239.60. South Korea's Kospi added 0.6 percent to 2,283.01. Shares rose in Taiwan, Indonesia and Thailand but fell in Singapore.

WALL STREET: U.S. stocks climbed Thursday as Apple's surge past the $1 trillion mark boosted technology shares. Apple jumped 2.9 percent to finish at $207.39. Electric vehicle maker Tesla soared 16.2 percent to $349.54 after it said production of its lower-cost Model 3 sedan is growing and CEO Elon Musk said the company doesn't expect to need to raise more money from investors. Consumer products and health care companies rose as second-quarter results from corporate America continued to surpass investors' expectations. The S&P 500 index rose 0.5 percent to 2,827.22. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 7.66 points to 25,326.16. The Nasdaq composite jumped 1.2 percent to 7,802.69 and the Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks added 0.8 percent, to 1,682.10.

US JOBS: Optimistic employers likely stepped up hiring in July thanks to strong growth and consumer spending. Economists forecast that a report to be released later Friday will show employers added 191,000 jobs last month, down from 213,000 in June but easily enough to lower the unemployment rate over time. The jobless rate is projected to decline to 3.9 percent, near an 18-year low, from 4 percent.

ANALYST'S PERSPECTIVE: "July's jobs data will be received with strong expectations brewing ahead of the release," Jingyi Pan of IG said in a commentary. "The leads for Asia are constructive and indeed we are seeing U.S. futures in the black this morning, aiding the recovery from yesterday's steep drop."

TRADE: The White House escalated the trade conflict between the world's two biggest economic powers, saying it may impose a 25 percent tax on $200 billion in imports from China, to take effect after a hearing and public comment. That is up from a 10 percent tax it proposed in June.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude picked up 10 cents to $69.06 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It rose 1.9 percent to $68.96 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, shed 1 cent to $74.44 per barrel. It gained 1.5 percent to $73.45 a barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 111.69 yen from 111.65 yen. The euro climbed to $1.1591 from $1.1587.

____

AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/marley%20jay

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • States vow to press fight against Trump's car fuel rules

    States vow to press fight against Trump's car fuel rules

    Thursday, August 2 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-08-02 21:40:21 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 2:11 AM EDT2018-08-03 06:11:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Brian Melley). California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks at UCLA about his efforts to fight the Trump administration's proposal to weaken car efficiency fuel standards in Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Deputy Attorney General ...(AP Photo/Brian Melley). California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks at UCLA about his efforts to fight the Trump administration's proposal to weaken car efficiency fuel standards in Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Deputy Attorney General ...
    California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the Trump administration's efforts to weaken car fuel standards would imperil the state's efforts to curb greenhouse gases and clean up some of the nation's most...More >>
    California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the Trump administration's efforts to weaken car fuel standards would imperil the state's efforts to curb greenhouse gases and clean up some of the nation's most polluted air.More >>

  • Reports: Oregon has pot oversupply, Colorado hits the mark

    Reports: Oregon has pot oversupply, Colorado hits the mark

    Thursday, August 2 2018 4:30 PM EDT2018-08-02 20:30:07 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 2:11 AM EDT2018-08-03 06:11:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, file photograph, a marijuana plant is shown as it is grown at the Colorado Harvest Company in Denver. A new report released Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, by the state of Colorado sug...(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, file photograph, a marijuana plant is shown as it is grown at the Colorado Harvest Company in Denver. A new report released Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, by the state of Colorado sug...
    Two of the first states to broadly legalize marijuana took different approaches to regulation that left Oregon with a vast oversupply and Colorado with a well-balanced market.More >>
    Two of the first states to broadly legalize marijuana took different approaches to regulation that left Oregon with a vast oversupply and Colorado with a well-balanced market.More >>

  • US, ACLU divide on how to reunify separated families

    US, ACLU divide on how to reunify separated families

    Thursday, August 2 2018 8:14 PM EDT2018-08-03 00:14:36 GMT
    Friday, August 3 2018 2:07 AM EDT2018-08-03 06:07:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York, file). FILE - In this July 26, 2018, file photo, a child holds the hand of a Lutheran Social Services worker as she looks back to a man as they arrive at Lutheran Social Services in Phoenix. The Trump administration and the America...(AP Photo/Matt York, file). FILE - In this July 26, 2018, file photo, a child holds the hand of a Lutheran Social Services worker as she looks back to a man as they arrive at Lutheran Social Services in Phoenix. The Trump administration and the America...
    The Trump administration and the American Civil Liberties Union are proposing widely divergent plans on how to reunite hundreds of children with their deported parents after being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>
    The Trump administration and the American Civil Liberties Union are proposing widely divergent plans on how to reunite hundreds of children with their deported parents after being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly