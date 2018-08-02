Ivanka Trump says news media not 'enemy of the people' - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Ivanka Trump says news media not 'enemy of the people'

By CATHERINE LUCEY
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Ivanka Trump said Thursday that she does not view the news media as "the enemy of the people," breaking with one of President Donald Trump's frequent attacks on the press.

The senior White House adviser spoke at an event hosted by Axios, where she also said she agreed that the separation of children from their parents at the border was a "low point" for the administration.

Asked if she agreed with the description of the press frequently invoked by her father, Ivanka Trump said "no, I don't."

Sharing her "personal perspective," she said: "I've certainly received my fair share of reporting on me personally that I know not to be fully accurate. So ... I have some sensitivity around why people have concerns and gripe, especially when they sort of feel targeted. But no, I do not feel that the media is the enemy of the people."

The president has broadly labeled the news media the "enemy of the people" and regularly accuses reporters of spreading "fake news" - his term for stories he dislikes. His attacks drew a rebuke from the publisher of The New York Times this week, with A.G. Sulzberger saying he took Trump to task for "deeply troubling anti-press rhetoric" that is "not just divisive but increasingly dangerous" when the two met privately at the White House this month.

Ivanka Trump was also asked about the high point and low point of her White House tenure. When the moderator asked if the separation of migrant children from detained families was a low, she agreed, stressing that she was "vehemently against family separation," but adding that immigration was "incredibly complex as a topic."

The president dropped the policy more than a month ago after widespread condemnation from Democrats and Republicans. Ivanka Trump remained quiet publicly in the early days of the border crisis, but the president said she privately urged him to find a solution. She tweeted her thanks after he signed an executive order designed to keep families together.

Noting that her mother was an immigrant who came to the United States legally, Ivanka Trump said this was a "country of laws." She added: "we have to be very careful about incentivizing behavior that puts children at risk of being trafficked, risk of entering this country with coyotes or making an incredibly dangerous journey alone."

On high points for the administration, she cited the president commuting the sentence of Alice Johnson, a woman serving a life sentence for drug offenses whose case had been championed by reality television star Kim Kardashian West. She called Johnson leaving prison "one of the most beautiful things I've ever seen."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Papa John's founder: I should be back as chain's public face

    Papa John's founder: I should be back as chain's public face

    Thursday, August 2 2018 3:14 AM EDT2018-08-02 07:14:07 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 12:16 PM EDT2018-08-02 16:16:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, Papa John's founder and CEO John Schnatter attends a meeting in Louisville, Ky. Schnatter says the pizza chain needs him back as its public face, and that it was a...(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, Papa John's founder and CEO John Schnatter attends a meeting in Louisville, Ky. Schnatter says the pizza chain needs him back as its public face, and that it was a...

    Papa John's founder John Schnatter has been under fire after Forbes reported last month that he used the N-word during a media training conference call in May.

    More >>

    Papa John's founder John Schnatter has been under fire after Forbes reported last month that he used the N-word during a media training conference call in May.

    More >>

  • Nevada senator's health care views heat up re-election fight

    Nevada senator's health care views heat up re-election fight

    Thursday, August 2 2018 12:12 PM EDT2018-08-02 16:12:16 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 12:16 PM EDT2018-08-02 16:16:34 GMT
    Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller's sliding positions last year on a long-held GOP promise to repeal Obamacare are providing plenty of fodder for Democrats hoping to stymie his re-election.More >>
    Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller's sliding positions last year on a long-held GOP promise to repeal Obamacare are providing plenty of fodder for Democrats hoping to stymie his re-election.More >>

  • Rough governor's race highlights Tennessee primary election

    Rough governor's race highlights Tennessee primary election

    Thursday, August 2 2018 12:18 AM EDT2018-08-02 04:18:34 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 12:11 PM EDT2018-08-02 16:11:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018, file photo, state Rep. Craig Fitzhugh, D-Ripley, participates in a gubernatorial candidate forum in Nashville, Tenn. While the two leading Democrats have been cordial in their race for their...(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018, file photo, state Rep. Craig Fitzhugh, D-Ripley, participates in a gubernatorial candidate forum in Nashville, Tenn. While the two leading Democrats have been cordial in their race for their...
    Four candidates fighting over who is more devoted to President Donald Trump face off in Republican primary for Tennessee governor.More >>
    Four candidates fighting over who is more devoted to President Donald Trump face off in Republican primary for Tennessee governor.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly