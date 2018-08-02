I-459 NB lanes open after car left roadway; Heavy delays SB due to construction

Drivers on I-459 are seeing heavy delays in both directions due to construction and a wreck.

TAll lanes are open on the northbound side after an SUV went off of the roadway at Morgan Road. An ambulance and a fire crew have both left the scene. No word on the condition of the car occupants. Crews removed the car from the scene.

Construction has the left lane blocked on the southbound side between Morgan Road and Eastern Valley Road.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.