Woman, man rescued from East River in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City police and firefighters have rescued a woman and a man from the East River near the Williamsburg Bridge.

WABC says both people were taken to a hospital on Thursday morning and were expected to be OK. The man was pulled from the water near the bridge first, around 6 a.m. The woman was rescued a short time later.

Video showed arms flailing as rescuers in the water and on a boat pulled one of the people to safety.

