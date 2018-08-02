Mickey: Wet weather shifts east

It looks like another wet day for us as a trough of low pressure remains just to the west of the state, keeping a plume of moisture moving through our area. It looks like east Alabama stands to see the best chance of heavy rainfall. The National Weather Service lifted the Flash Flood Watch for our area, but it is now issued for much of Georgia. Counties closer to Georgia have higher rain chances today. Look for isolated showers and thunderstorms for the rest of us. Highs should top out in the mid-80s...with wind developing out of the northeast around 5 mph.

Scattered to isolated showers take us into Friday and Saturday as well, with highs remaining in the 80s and lows in the low 70s.

We will likely begin to heat up again into the low 90s early next week, with "feels like" temps approaching triple digits.

We are expected to get into a more typical Summer weather pattern Sunday through midweek next week, with isolated, heat-activated showers each afternoon.

