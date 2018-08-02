China appeals for US calm after new tariff threat - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

China appeals for US calm after new tariff threat

BEIJING (AP) - China has appealed to Washington to stay level-headed and "correct its attitude" following a U.S. threat to raise tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods in a dispute over technology policy.

A foreign ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, on Thursday warned the Trump administration "not to try to blackmail China, because it will never work."

Geng said at a news conference, "we advise the United States to be level-headed and avoid simply acting on impulse."

The two governments have raised tariffs on billions of dollars of each other's goods over complaints Beijing steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology.

The U.S. Trade Representative announced Wednesday it was considering raising import duties on an additional list of Chinese goods by 25 percent instead of the previously planned 10 percent.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Facebook page's removal angers Washington protest organizers

    Facebook page's removal angers Washington protest organizers

    Thursday, August 2 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-08-02 04:43:51 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 5:20 AM EDT2018-08-02 09:20:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook said it has uncovered “sophisticated” efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. politics on its platf...(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook said it has uncovered “sophisticated” efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. politics on its platf...
    CHANGE: Facebook stunned organizers of a protest against white supremacy when it disabled their Washington event's page this week, saying it and other pages had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social...More >>
    CHANGE: Facebook stunned organizers of a protest against white supremacy when it disabled their Washington event's page this week, saying it and other pages had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social media platform.More >>

  • Abortion-rights activists brace for new wave of restrictions

    Abortion-rights activists brace for new wave of restrictions

    Thursday, August 2 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-08-02 04:43:47 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 5:20 AM EDT2018-08-02 09:20:19 GMT
    Worried by the prospect of a reconfigured Supreme Court, abortion-rights advocates are intensifying efforts to ensure access to abortion for women who might be affected by a new wave of bans and restrictions.More >>
    Worried by the prospect of a reconfigured Supreme Court, abortion-rights advocates are intensifying efforts to ensure access to abortion for women who might be affected by a new wave of bans and restrictions.More >>

  • Grieving orca highlights plight of endangered whales

    Grieving orca highlights plight of endangered whales

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 12:59 PM EDT2018-08-01 16:59:55 GMT
    Thursday, August 2 2018 4:54 AM EDT2018-08-02 08:54:51 GMT
    (Michael Weiss/Center for Whale Research via AP). FILE - In this file photo taken Tuesday, July 24, 2018, provided by the Center for Whale Research, a baby orca whale is being pushed by her mother after being born off the Canada coast near Victoria, Br...(Michael Weiss/Center for Whale Research via AP). FILE - In this file photo taken Tuesday, July 24, 2018, provided by the Center for Whale Research, a baby orca whale is being pushed by her mother after being born off the Canada coast near Victoria, Br...
    Whale researchers are keeping close watch on an endangered orca that has spent the past week carrying and keeping her dead calf afloat in Pacific Northwest waters.More >>
    Whale researchers are keeping close watch on an endangered orca that has spent the past week carrying and keeping her dead calf afloat in Pacific Northwest waters.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly