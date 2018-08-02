Remember ALF? He's back, in reboot form

The rumors are true: as previously hinted, Lindsay Lohan is returning to reality TV.

If the world doesn't end in the next decade, there won't be any more shows left to reboot and then Hollywood will just have to reboot the reboots. But there's no guarantee we'll still be here by then.

The latest reboot in the works is ALF, the puppet-based '80s sitcom, which TVLine reports is in development at Warner Bros.

ALF ran for four seasons on NBC from 1986 to 1990. It tells the story of Gordon Shumway, an alien from the planet Melmac who crash-lands in California and moves in with the Tanner family, taking on the nickname ALF, short for "Alien Life Form." He cracked wise and ate cats. The puppet was voiced and operated by co-creator Paul Fusco, who created the show with Tom Patchett.

ALF has been off the air for a long time, but he's never really left the public consciousness. He most recently made a guest appearance on a hallucinatory Season 2 episode of Mr. Robot.

Old episodes of ALF are available to stream on Starz.

