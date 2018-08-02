Siemens sees lower profit, but books more big-ticket orders

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) - Siemens AG saw net profit fall 14 percent in the most recent quarter as higher taxes and lagging profits at its oil and gas business weighed on earnings.
On the positive side, the Munich-based company said Thursday it booked sharply higher orders, a key factor for earnings down the road. Those included 800 million euros for a train control system in Norway and 1.3 billion euros for an offshore wind farm in Britain.
Net profit fell to 1.21 billion ($1.40 billion) from 1.41 billion in the same quarter a year ago, the company's fiscal third.
The oil and gas business saw earnings fall by more than half to 164 million euros as global energy trends reduced demand for the division's offerings including for gas turbines to generate electricity.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A decorated Vietnam War veteran, who acted to protect his loved ones after he woke up and saw a naked intruder attack his grandson, was fatally shot by responding police officers.More >>
A decorated Vietnam War veteran, who acted to protect his loved ones after he woke up and saw a naked intruder attack his grandson, was fatally shot by responding police officers.More >>
Authorities have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of former President George H.W. Bush's doctor.More >>
Authorities have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of former President George H.W. Bush's doctor.More >>
A U.S. appeals court says President Donald Trump's executive order threatening to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that limit cooperation with immigration authorities is unconstitutional.More >>
A U.S. appeals court says President Donald Trump's executive order threatening to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that limit cooperation with immigration authorities is unconstitutional.More >>