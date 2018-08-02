China actor Fan drops off social media amid tax probe rumors - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

China actor Fan drops off social media amid tax probe rumors

BEIJING (AP) - Chinese actress Fan Bingbing has disappeared from social media amid rumors she is the target of a tax evasion investigation.

Fan is usually a prolific user of China's main microblogging service Weibo, but her account hasn't been updated since June 2, when she wrote about the work of her charitable foundation.

Her boyfriend, actor Li Chen, has not updated his account since July 6.

Fan has appeared in dozens of movies and TV series in China, but is best known internationally for her role as Blink in 2014's "X-Men: Days of Future Past."

Chinese media reports say neither Fan, her production company nor agent could be reached.

Criminal cases can be career-ending for Chinese celebrities because authorities, who have control over what content is released, have ordered offenders blacklisted.

