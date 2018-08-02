Israelis tickled by Sacha Baron Cohen's grotesque caricature

By ARON HELLER

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) - Sacha Baron Cohen's latest creation, an Israeli ex-military character named Col. Erran Morad, has duped several American politicians and even led one to resign. But in Israel, the caricature is being met with a mix of bemusement, praise and some worries that Americans will think it's an accurate depiction of their homeland.

Some acknowledge that everyone knows a Morad-type person. Yet Israelis are quick to point out that despite mandatory military service, their own gun laws are stricter than those in America.

With Morad, the 46-year-old has created his most Israeli character yet, and in the process has subjected American politicians to some outlandish pranks, including one that led to the resignation of a Georgia state lawmaker.

In creating the character, Baron Cohen likely drew upon details he gleaned from the considerable time he has spent in Israel.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.