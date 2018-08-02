Spotify takes down Alex Jones podcasts citing 'hate content' - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Spotify takes down Alex Jones podcasts citing 'hate content'

(Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, April 19, 2017, file photo, Alex Jones, a right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist, arrives for a child custody trial at the Heman Marion Sweatt Travis County Courthouse.
(Tamir Kalifa/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File). FILE - In this April 17, 2017, file photo, "Infowars" host Alex Jones arrives at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas.

By The Associated Press

The music streaming service Spotify says it has removed some episodes of "The Alex Jones Show" podcast for violating its hate content policy.

The company said in a statement late Wednesday that it takes reports of hate content seriously and reviews any podcast or song reported by customers.

Jones is an Austin, Texas-based radio host and conspiracy theorist. He owns the media company "Infowars." Among other claims he has called the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax.

Jones says his shows, which are broadcast on radio, YouTube and other platforms, reach at least 70 million people a week.

