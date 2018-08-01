New AAA research shows the dangers of worn tires

The tread on your tires could mean the difference between life and death especially when driving on wet roads like you probably did this week. A new study shows just how dangerous worn tread can be.

Recent AAA research reveals that driving on relatively worn tires at highway speeds in wet conditions can increase average stopping distances by 43 percent. In other words, t could take you an additional 87 feet the length of a tractor trailer to come to a stop compared to new tires.

"The study also showed that while during that 87 feet when the new tires stop, the worn tires are still going about 40 mph. That’s a huge difference from a safety standpoint,” said Clay Ingram with AAA of Alabama.

Ethan Lowry with Tire Engineers says you need to keep a check on your tire’s tread often.

"They say that one of every four tires on the road now need to be replaced,” Lowry said.

AAA recommends using a quarter to check the tread at least once a month. If you can't see George Washington's head in the tread, your tires are good. But if you can see the top of his head, the tread is worn and needs to be replaced.

"Tires that come on new vehicles usually last between 30,000 and 40,000 miles. Any tires after that you want to look at the limited mileage warranty that the manufacture recommends per tire,” Lowry said.

The AAA study also divided the tires into groups like low and high-end tires. Research shows the high-end tires didn't always perform better.

"The higher prices tires aren't always the better tires so do some research. Do some homework and check the performance rating for any tires you might be considering to make sure you are getting the best value for your money,” Ingram said.

You can find out more on the study and tips for driving on wet roads here.

