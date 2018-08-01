Guardian questions DHR's reaction to missing teen

Inelle Lee says she put Ava in a facility to get her better. But now she fears for this 11-year-old's life.

She's blaming a break down in the system at DHR and says she can't get any answers.

Safety Net is a behavioral healthcare facility in Montgomery licensed by the Alabama Department of Human Resources. Lee says she put 11-year-old Ava Watson there last November. Then, last Monday she got a call from Ava's attorney.

"She said, 'Well, Ava ran away - her and another girl.' I said, 'What?'" says Lee.

The attorney said to call DHR to find out what happened, but Ava's social worker is on medical leave, so Lee tried the supervisor's number.

"She didn't answer the phone, so I left her a message. So, she called me back on Wednesday. That's the 25th of July. And that's when she said, 'Well, I was calling to let you know that Ava ran away.' And I was like, 'I already heard about it, why did it take you all so long to call me?' She said that she had just gotten the message I guess because she was out on other work, I don't know," says Lee.

Lee found out later Ava ran away with a 14-year-old girl who was also at the facility. She tells us she was told the two girls sprayed a teacher's face with Lysol, grabbed her keys and jumped a fence to escape. Lee says she's called Montgomery police hoping for more information but didn't get any.

"My next step is to do everything I can do to try to help bring her home," says Lee.

WBRC reached out to DHR today for a response to these allegations. They had no comment on this specific case, but we were told it is standard procedure to immediately notify a parent or guardian if a child in DHR custody runs away. We'll let you know how this story develops.

