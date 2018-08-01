FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood threat continues through Thursday

The regional radar this Wednesday night reveals a large organized swath of rain that stretches from the Gulf coast north across east Alabama and Georgia. This is being caused by a trough in the upper levels of our atmosphere. This system won’t be leaving us anytime soon, so we will continue to mention higher than average rain chances through Thursday and Friday.

In fact, the Flash Flood Watch will remain in place across central and eastern counties through 7 p.m. Thursday. Most of the rain this evening has been located over far eastern zones; however, additional areas of rain could materialize at any time overnight and especially during the day on Thursday.

There is a good chance you may encounter some wet weather for the early morning drive. Be sure to check in with Mickey before you head out the door. You may need to factor in some extra drive time depending on how much rain is on the map.

The one good thing is that clouds and rain are helping to hold down temperatures. How about 73° at sunset on August 1? Not too bad, right? It feels rather mild and tranquil out there and we will see some 60s on the map Thursday morning.

THE REST OF THE WEEK AND LONG RANGE: The upper air trough responsible for the rainy setup looks to linger through the start of the weekend. Therefore, we have bumped up rain chances for Friday and Saturday. Plan on partly to mostly cloudy weather, with scattered storms and showers, most likely to the east. Daytime temperatures will remain below average through Saturday. I’m still expecting a gradual transition to the more typical summer setup, but it looks like this transition has been delayed until later in the weekend. You will notice a decrease in the rain chance on Sunday and Monday, and the timing for this wet weather will be more limited to the afternoon. You will also notice a big jump in the temperatures, with highs back in the upper 80s and low 90s early next week.

