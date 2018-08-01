UPDATE: Authorities find mother, daughter, son after search in Graysville

Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office confirm they have found three people who went missing earlier Wednesday in Five Mile Creek.

The Sheriff's Office says all three were found safe, but no other details were available.

Authorities were called to Cardiff Street in Graysville at Five Mile Creek around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday evening.

They were told a 45-year-old woman and two children were last seen playing on innertubes around noon.

We'll update this story with more information as it becomes available.

