Authorities searching for missing woman, child in Graysville

Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office confirm they're searching for a woman and her child after they went missing in Five Mile Creek Wednesday afternoon.

The Sheriff's Office was called to Cardiff Street in Graysville at Five Mile Creek around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday evening.

They were told a 45-year-old woman and her 10-year-old child were last seen playing on innertubes around noon.

No details, including the identity of the two, have been released.

