Authorities searching for missing woman, child in Graysville

The regional radar this Wednesday night reveals a large organized swath of rain that stretches from the Gulf coast north across east Alabama and Georgia. This is being caused by a trough in the upper levels of our atmosphere.More >>
Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office confirm they're searching for a woman and her child after they went missing in Five Mile Creek Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Authorities have confirmed that the Lipscomb Police Chief, Brian Martin, was arrested on Friday.More >>
It's been one month since police raided an alleged puppy mill in Trussville, and the rescued puppies are continuing to get healthier.More >>
Parents would usually work hard to get their children to put down the controller, but a new report says some parents are actually hiring virtual tutors to help their child win in Fortnite.More >>
