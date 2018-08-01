Puppies rescued from alleged Trussville mill not quite ready for adoption

It's been one month since police raided an alleged puppy mill in Trussville, and the rescued puppies are continuing to get healthier.

Trussville police found the dogs in horrible, filthy conditions on July 2. The Greater Birmingham Humane Society took in 83 dogs that day.

Sixteen were pregnant at the time and one gave birth almost immediately after being rescued. On Wednesday, GBHS officials say the dogs are doing much better - physically and socially. About 30 have been well enough to adopt out, but the others are either in foster care or under vet care and will remain there for a while longer.

"The puppies have got to gain weight and get older before they can spay-neuter them. We're not going to adopt any animal out of GBHS that has not been altered," says GBHS executive director Allison Black Cornelius. "We've had to explain to the public - it's going to take some time for these little puppies to gain the weight and get big enough where we can alter them. And the parents, after they've had the baby and nursed it, we're going to alter them, too."

Cornelius says if you are interested in adopting one of the dogs, the best thing you can do is check their website every day.

