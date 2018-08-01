2 teen street singers take the stage with Cyndi Lauper - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

2 teen street singers take the stage with Cyndi Lauper

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2018 file photo, Cyndi Lauper arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York. After listening to two North Carolina teens perform on a street corner, Lauper asked their father if... (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2018 file photo, Cyndi Lauper arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York. After listening to two North Carolina teens perform on a street corner, Lauper asked their father if...

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Two North Carolina teens went overnight from singing on a street corner to sharing a stage with Grammy Award-winning singer Cyndi Lauper.

Mya Worley, 14, was singing on a city street last Friday with her 13-year-old brother Ronald on the keyboard, as they have done all summer under their father's guidance, The Charlotte Observer reported. Two women stopped to listen and one suggested they had to get the teens "to play tomorrow."

With Lauper standing nearby, manager Lisa Barbaris approached Ronald Worley Sr. and asked if his kids would sing Lauper's 1983 hit "Girls Just Want To Have Fun" with the pop icon at a concert.

Less than 24 hours later, the siblings were at the 20,000-seat Spectrum Center.

Mya Rowling sang the first verse and chorus of the song, which was rearranged by Lauper and Rowling to be an almost-gospel-hymn-like number. The only musical accompaniment for her portion was Ronald Jr. on a keyboard.

The crowd roared as Mya held the last note, then gave way to Lauper and the upbeat version known to nearly everyone.

As thrilled as Mya and Ronald Jr. were by the experience, it was their father who may have gotten the biggest thrill.

"I'm an '80s child," Ronald Sr. said. "I grew up listening to her music. I always loved Cyndi Lauper. ... So this was just incredible. I tell you, it was so incredible. ... Cyndi wrote some things down on paper for us, so I have a piece of paper with her handwriting on it that we'll never, ever, ever, ever, ever-ever lose."

___

Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Student charged in elaborate digital money theft scheme

    Student charged in elaborate digital money theft scheme

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 3:25 PM EDT2018-08-01 19:25:57 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-08-01 23:28:45 GMT
    A Massachusetts college student has been arrested in California on suspicion of using his tech skills to hack victims' personal cellphones and steal $2 million in digital currency like Bitcoin from their accounts.More >>
    A Massachusetts college student has been arrested in California on suspicion of using his tech skills to hack victims' personal cellphones and steal $2 million in digital currency like Bitcoin from their accounts.More >>

  • Utah man sues McDonald's alleging his drink was drugged

    Utah man sues McDonald's alleging his drink was drugged

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 3:51 PM EDT2018-08-01 19:51:52 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-08-01 23:28:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File). FILE- This Feb. 15, 2018, file photo shows a McDonald's Restaurant in Brandon, Miss. A Utah man is suing McDonald's alleging that an employee spiked his Diet Coke in Aug. 2016 with a heroin substitute.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File). FILE- This Feb. 15, 2018, file photo shows a McDonald's Restaurant in Brandon, Miss. A Utah man is suing McDonald's alleging that an employee spiked his Diet Coke in Aug. 2016 with a heroin substitute.
    A Utah man is suing McDonald's alleging that an employee spiked his Diet Coke with a heroin substitute.More >>
    A Utah man is suing McDonald's alleging that an employee spiked his Diet Coke with a heroin substitute.More >>

  • Lawyer: Man killed by cop shot intruder to protect grandson

    Lawyer: Man killed by cop shot intruder to protect grandson

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 5:53 PM EDT2018-08-01 21:53:44 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-08-01 23:24:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Colleen Slevin). In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018 photo workers clean up a home where a homeowner shot and killed an intruder and was then killed by police responding to calls of a disturbance in Aurora, Colo. just outside Denver. Police have r...(AP Photo/Colleen Slevin). In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018 photo workers clean up a home where a homeowner shot and killed an intruder and was then killed by police responding to calls of a disturbance in Aurora, Colo. just outside Denver. Police have r...
    A lawyer says a Denver-area homeowner killed by police after fatally shooting an intruder was a decorated Vietnam War veteran trying to protect his grandson from an attack.More >>
    A lawyer says a Denver-area homeowner killed by police after fatally shooting an intruder was a decorated Vietnam War veteran trying to protect his grandson from an attack.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly