Dunkin' Donuts announces first gluten-free product - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Dunkin' Donuts announces first gluten-free product

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). This Jan. 22, 2018, photo shows the Dunkin' Donuts log on a shop in Mount Lebanon, Pa. Massachusetts-based Dunkin' Donuts announced an updated menu on Friday, July 27, which is featuring the company's first gluten-free produc... (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). This Jan. 22, 2018, photo shows the Dunkin' Donuts log on a shop in Mount Lebanon, Pa. Massachusetts-based Dunkin' Donuts announced an updated menu on Friday, July 27, which is featuring the company's first gluten-free produc...

CANTON, Mass. (AP) - A larger portion of America's population can say they run on Dunkin's.

Massachusetts-based Dunkin' Donuts has recently updated its menu with the company's first gluten-free product - a fudge brownie.

The individually wrapped snack is among several new ones, including Donut Fries, ham and cheese roll-ups and waffle-breaded chicken tenders.

The company's spokesman says it wants to recognize the importance of providing alternative choices for people with dietary restrictions.

The brownie will be loaded with 350 calories and 34 grams of sugar. That tops even the Boston Kreme Donut, which is 300 calories.

The chain has recently undergone several changes, including naming 50-year-old David Hoffman as its new CEO in July.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Student charged in elaborate digital money theft scheme

    Student charged in elaborate digital money theft scheme

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 3:25 PM EDT2018-08-01 19:25:57 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-08-01 23:28:45 GMT
    A Massachusetts college student has been arrested in California on suspicion of using his tech skills to hack victims' personal cellphones and steal $2 million in digital currency like Bitcoin from their accounts.More >>
    A Massachusetts college student has been arrested in California on suspicion of using his tech skills to hack victims' personal cellphones and steal $2 million in digital currency like Bitcoin from their accounts.More >>

  • Utah man sues McDonald's alleging his drink was drugged

    Utah man sues McDonald's alleging his drink was drugged

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 3:51 PM EDT2018-08-01 19:51:52 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-08-01 23:28:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File). FILE- This Feb. 15, 2018, file photo shows a McDonald's Restaurant in Brandon, Miss. A Utah man is suing McDonald's alleging that an employee spiked his Diet Coke in Aug. 2016 with a heroin substitute.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File). FILE- This Feb. 15, 2018, file photo shows a McDonald's Restaurant in Brandon, Miss. A Utah man is suing McDonald's alleging that an employee spiked his Diet Coke in Aug. 2016 with a heroin substitute.
    A Utah man is suing McDonald's alleging that an employee spiked his Diet Coke with a heroin substitute.More >>
    A Utah man is suing McDonald's alleging that an employee spiked his Diet Coke with a heroin substitute.More >>

  • Lawyer: Man killed by cop shot intruder to protect grandson

    Lawyer: Man killed by cop shot intruder to protect grandson

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 5:53 PM EDT2018-08-01 21:53:44 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-08-01 23:24:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Colleen Slevin). In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018 photo workers clean up a home where a homeowner shot and killed an intruder and was then killed by police responding to calls of a disturbance in Aurora, Colo. just outside Denver. Police have r...(AP Photo/Colleen Slevin). In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018 photo workers clean up a home where a homeowner shot and killed an intruder and was then killed by police responding to calls of a disturbance in Aurora, Colo. just outside Denver. Police have r...
    A lawyer says a Denver-area homeowner killed by police after fatally shooting an intruder was a decorated Vietnam War veteran trying to protect his grandson from an attack.More >>
    A lawyer says a Denver-area homeowner killed by police after fatally shooting an intruder was a decorated Vietnam War veteran trying to protect his grandson from an attack.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly