New business in downtown Homewood encourages healthy eating and healthy living

It's been one month since police raided an alleged puppy mill in Trussville, and the rescued puppies are continuing to get healthier.More >>
It's been one month since police raided an alleged puppy mill in Trussville, and the rescued puppies are continuing to get healthier.More >>
Parents would usually work hard to get their children to put down the controller, but a new report says some parents are actually hiring virtual tutors to help their child win in Fortnite.More >>
Parents would usually work hard to get their children to put down the controller, but a new report says some parents are actually hiring virtual tutors to help their child win in Fortnite.More >>
Authorities have confirmed that the Lipscomb Police Chief, Brian Martin, was arrested on Friday.More >>
Authorities have confirmed that the Lipscomb Police Chief, Brian Martin, was arrested on Friday.More >>
Parents of students in the Hoover school system will want to know about a new absentee policy that will be implemented this school year.More >>
Parents of students in the Hoover school system will want to know about a new absentee policy that will be implemented this school year.More >>