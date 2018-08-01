New business in downtown Homewood encourages healthy eating and healthy living

A new superfood café is now open in downtown Homewood. Kale Me Crazy opened two weeks ago in the SoHo shopping center.

It’s a juice and smoothie bar, featuring all organic ingredients. They have a full menu too, featuring everything from avocado toast and acai bowls, to wraps and salads.

“We are bringing a superfood café to Birmingham. There is nothing like it. It's all organic healthy ingredients, we make everything from scratch. It's an authentic super food café” says Franchise Owner Patrick Greene. He says it’s one of the only places in town that makes all their juices in house.

“We juice every single morning, all of our ingredients are raw unpasteurized vegetables and fruits. We cold press juice. We also make our almond milk from scratch which is very rare. We use reverse osmosis water and we combine with almonds and then we cold press juice,” says Greene.

Kale Me Crazy is an Atlanta based company, and Greene says after eating there with his twin brother he knew he needed to bring it to Birmingham.

“I see a lot of innovative changes with Birmingham. There are a lot of meat and threes, a lot of heavier eating restaurants. There are very few healthy places to eat,” says Greene. “There are 11 gyms within a mile of this location, I saw a need for healthy eating for these type of healthy minded, fitness minded folks.”

Kale Me Crazy is open for Breakfast weekdays, starting at 7am, and they are open until 8 in the evenings. Breakfast on the weekends starts at nine. You can find complete hours and the menu here.

They are still hiring for several positions too. “We are looking for healthy minded people that are passionate about organic foods and produce. We are looking for people who are hard working and have a great attitude,” says Greene.

To apply, visit kalemecrazy.net and select the Homewood location.

