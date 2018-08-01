Parents paying for kids to have tutors - for Fortnite

More than 125 million people around the world play the video game Fortnite. Parents would usually work hard to get their children to put down the controller, but a new report says some parents are actually hiring virtual tutors to help their child win the game.

Before you write it off, there are various reasons why.

For some, it's to help their child become more successful at the game, feeling that if they play better, they can connect with other young people who play the game well and it will have social benefits.

There are also said to be monetary benefits to playing the game well. There are tournaments in which participants can win sometimes as much as $25,000 to $100,000. Others see it as a way for their child to get scholarship money, as some schools now have what are called E-sports divisions.

At Press Start in Alabaster, they've offered classes for Mine Craft in the past. These days, Fortnite is the big game. And while they aren't offering classes for that yet, owner Dennis Torrealba isn't surprised some parents are seeking tutors out.

"The way they're making (games) now, they're so interactive. They give the ability for these the ability to do wonderful things we couldn't do five, maybe 10 years back," Torrealba says. "You get people that coach them and they give them different strategies. With these strategies, you're teaching kids different things - how to solve different problems, how to look at things differently and also how to work together as a team."

Torrealba says they emphasize the social aspect of the game at Press Start.

Sometimes they can have 20, 30, 40 young people in the business playing Fortnite all at one time with different people around the world.

Torrealba says having someone next to you that you can talk to about the game, strategies, opponents are some of the social benefits it provides.

