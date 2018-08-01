UAB doctors urge parents to add vaccines to the back to the school check list

If you’re getting ready to send your children to school, or to daycare, you probably have heard about the so called “blue form.” It’s the state required immunization form, and it must be turned in to a child’s school before they can enroll in any daycare, school or head start program.

Alabama State law requires all children to be vaccinated against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, measles, mumps, rubella, Haemophilus influenzae type b, polio, and chickenpox.

Doctors with the the Division of Infectious diseases at UAB are urging parents to check to make sure their children are up to date before the first day of school. Dr. Rachael Lee says these vaccines protect children, and adults alike.

“All of those since we introduced vaccines have really dropped in terms of their numbers, and have prevented illnesses morbidity and mortality in kids as well as adults because kids unfortunately spread these illness and then we get sick and loose time out of work,” says Dr. Lee.

Doctor Lee says Alabama has some of the lowest vaccine requirements than any other state, and insists the required vaccines are safe. There have been movements to avoid vaccines in recent years because of concerns about side effects, especially after rumors of links to autism. Dr Lee says those simply aren’t true.

“Vaccines are very safe and effective and they have been tested thoroughly both though industry and through research. The evidence shows there is no link to autism. There was a recent study of thousands of children and there was no link for kids who receives vaccines vs kids who do not,” says Dr. Lee.

She says the vaccines don’t just protect against illnesses like chicken pox, but also the other conditions that can come with the illnesses.

“I think it’s important because it protects my kids. I have two children ages 3 and 7 It protects them from getting sick,” Says Dr. Lee “I have the scars from chicken pox but people now don’t have chicken pox as much because of the vaccines and the issues with that, you can get pneumonia, you can get laryngitis, you can get a lot of other things we don’t typically think of, it’s more than just the rash.”

She has advice for parents of children who are nervous about getting a shot.

“What I have done with my kids I’ve always have shown them when I have gotten my flu vaccine and tell them ‘hey look mom got a flu vaccine’ so they understand the importance of it and are more willing to get their shots, even though it’s never fun getting shots, we all know that,” says Dr. Lee.

Click here for information from the Alabama Department of Health about children immunization requirements.

