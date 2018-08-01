Judge blocks release of 3D printer plan for gun

A federal judge in Washington state has blocked the release of plans to build plastic guns on 3D printers online.

Eight Attorney's General across the nation questioned the practice of releasing plans for building a plastic gun on 3D printers. Critics say the weapon can be undetectable and they don't have serial numbers, so they can be traced.

At the Vestavia Hills Library, the board of trustees implemented a policy back in 2015 to restrict the use of 3D printers.

"Part of that policy - you are not allowed to print anything illegal or that could hurt others or considered obscene," said Cinnamon McCulley, spokeswoman for the Vestavia Hills Library.

The two 3D printers are not available right now. The library is working on building a new area for the use of the two printers. Anyone who comes in must have their plans checked out first.

"We have a maker space coordinator on site. You have to make an appointment to use a 3D printer and all software. After anything that is printed has to be submitted to that maker space coordinator," McCulley said.

When asked about the policy at another place you can access a 3D printer, The UPS Store released this statement: "The UPS Store's internal policy prohibits The UPS Store centers from printing guns and gun parts."

