Judge blocks release of 3D printer plan for gun - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Judge blocks release of 3D printer plan for gun

3D printed gun. 3D printed gun.
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A federal judge in Washington state has blocked the release of plans to build plastic guns on 3D printers online.

Eight Attorney's General across the nation questioned the practice of releasing plans for building a plastic gun on 3D printers. Critics say the weapon can be undetectable and they don't have serial numbers, so they can be traced.

At the Vestavia Hills Library, the board of trustees implemented a policy back in 2015 to restrict the use of 3D printers.

"Part of that policy - you are not allowed to print anything illegal or that could hurt others or considered obscene," said Cinnamon McCulley, spokeswoman for the Vestavia Hills Library.

The two 3D printers are not available right now. The library is working on building a new area for the use of the two printers. Anyone who comes in must have their plans checked out first.  

"We have a maker space coordinator on site. You have to make an appointment to use a 3D printer and all software. After anything that is printed has to be submitted to that maker space coordinator," McCulley said.

When asked about the policy at another place you can access a 3D printer, The UPS Store released this statement: "The UPS Store's internal policy prohibits The UPS Store centers from printing guns and gun parts."

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Parents paying for kids to have tutors - for Fortnite

    Parents paying for kids to have tutors - for Fortnite

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 6:54 PM EDT2018-08-01 22:54:28 GMT
    (Source: WBRC Video)(Source: WBRC Video)
    (Source: WBRC Video)(Source: WBRC Video)

    Parents would usually work hard to get their children to put down the controller, but a new report says some parents are actually hiring virtual tutors to help their child win in Fortnite.

    More >>

    Parents would usually work hard to get their children to put down the controller, but a new report says some parents are actually hiring virtual tutors to help their child win in Fortnite.

    More >>

  • Lipscomb Police Chief arrested in Odenville

    Lipscomb Police Chief arrested in Odenville

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 6:38 PM EDT2018-08-01 22:38:06 GMT
    (Source: Raycom images)(Source: Raycom images)

    Authorities have confirmed that the Lipscomb Police Chief, Brian Martin, was arrested on Friday. 

    More >>

    Authorities have confirmed that the Lipscomb Police Chief, Brian Martin, was arrested on Friday. 

    More >>

  • New business in downtown Homewood encourages healthy eating and healthy living

    New business in downtown Homewood encourages healthy eating and healthy living

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 6:33 PM EDT2018-08-01 22:33:37 GMT
    Kale Me Crazy opens in HomewoodKale Me Crazy opens in Homewood
    Kale Me Crazy opens in HomewoodKale Me Crazy opens in Homewood
    A new superfood café is now open in downtown Homewood. Kale Me Crazy opened two weeks ago in the SoHo shopping center. It’s a juice and smoothie bar, featuring all organic ingredients. They have a full menu too, featuring everything from avocado toast and acai bowls, to wraps and salads. “We are bringing a superfood café to Birmingham. There is nothing like it. It's all organic healthy ingredients, we make everything from scratch. It's an authentic super fo...More >>
    A new superfood café is now open in downtown Homewood. Kale Me Crazy opened two weeks ago in the SoHo shopping center. It’s a juice and smoothie bar, featuring all organic ingredients. They have a full menu too, featuring everything from avocado toast and acai bowls, to wraps and salads. “We are bringing a superfood café to Birmingham. There is nothing like it. It's all organic healthy ingredients, we make everything from scratch. It's an authentic super fo...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly