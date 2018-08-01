Hoover schools making changes to absentee policy

Parents of students in the Hoover school system will want to know about a new absentee policy that will be implemented this school year.

"Chronic absenteeism was defined by students missing 15 days for any reason or unexcused absence, and when we looked at our attendance policy, we were allowing 18 days," said Bob Lawry, Hoover City Schools Student Services Specialist.

With unexcused absences, all you needed was a parent's signature. But after nine, a doctor’s note would be needed. Lawry said the change will help ensure the student is in the classroom.

"That way, our students can take advantage of the instructions that are happening," Lawry said.

After three absences over the limit, a letter is sent home to the parent. After five, a mandatory meeting with the parent is set up. Lawry says the school system wants to work with the parents on any problem.

"We have a wonderful attendance program set up in our schools. Administrators at the schools try to work with the parents to solve some things," Lawry said.

The state average for absenteeism is 18 percent. Hoover currently stands at 10 percent.

Absenteeism hurts the school system's report card which makes up about 10 percent of the system's overall grade.

