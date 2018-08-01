What you can do now to prepare child for first day of school

As teachers get their classroom ready for the start of the school year, they also need parents to start getting their students ready.

The complementary act at home will help teachers and students get straight to work on the first day.

Having sharpened pencils the first day is important, but Cindy Smith, counselor for Forest Oaks Elementary School, says having a sharp mind might be most important.

"Just to kind of brush up on those skills because you know there is a lot of learning loss during the summer," she said.

Ways to get your child back into learning mode can include encouraging reading before bed or switch to playing educational games on their electronics.

"Review those multiplication facts. Go over some spelling words, and things of that nature," Smith said.

Also start setting bed time again and don't let that early alarm clock ring for the first time on the first day of school. Starting an evening and morning routine now can help reduce anxiety.

"And they know what to expect a lot of times. It just eases and calms their fear and just helps things to run smooth so that you are not just not chaotic," Smith said.

