ALDOT re-evaluating changes to Hwy. 280 traffic pattern

It’s been about five years since the Alabama Department of Transportation made changes to Highway 280.

Those changes included taking down some traffic signals, changing the traffic pattern in spots and, in some cases, changing left-hand turns to U-turns.

ALDOT says the changes were initially successful, but now things have changed.

“Traffic had improved when the work was originally done on U.S. 280. We are now beginning to see a change in the traffic pattern,” said a spokesperson in an email.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.