Police warn of new phone scam

Hoover Police are warning residents in the city, as well as surrounding communities, about a scam call where the person on the other end claims to be from the IRS.

A recorded message tells people that if they don’t call back, presumably to make a payment, they’ll be arrested.

Here’s part of the warning from police:

This is not how legitimate government business is handled! One of many red flags and the universal common denominator with PHONE SCAMS: Unusual Payment Requests. If they say anything about you going to purchase gift cards (then give them the numbers over the phone), wiring cash, or purchasing iTunes cards (then give them the numbers over the phone), …It’s a SCAM! Hang up the phone. Do not give them any personal information.

Hoover police provided additional instructions for if you receive one of these calls:

-Hang up (and, do not call the number back).

-Do not give personal information to a stranger over the phone.

-Do not send money, gift card info or anything else to a stranger over the phone.

