US proposes higher tax on $200 billion in Chinese imports - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

US proposes higher tax on $200 billion in Chinese imports

By PAUL WISEMAN
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration is proposing raising planned taxes on $200 billion in Chinese imports to 25 percent from 10 percent, turning up the pressure on Beijing in a trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

The United States has already imposed 25 percent tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese imports and is readying 25 percent tariffs on another $16 billion worth to punish China for allegedly using predatory tactics to obtain U.S. technology. The Chinese have retaliated in kind.

Last month, the U.S. proposed 10 percent tariffs on another $200 billion in Chinese products - a response to China's retaliation. But President Donald Trump now wants the U.S. Trade Representative to consider more than doubling those tariffs to 25 percent.

The government will seek public comment on the idea.

