FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Watch through 7 p.m. Thursday

FIRST ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOODING: The flash flood watch will remain in effect for our area through 7 p.m. tomorrow evening. An upper-level trough continues to pull lots of moisture northward, keeping our sky mostly cloudy, with periods of moderate to heavy rain. The heavier rain this afternoon has been more limited to eastern areas, however the chance for additional development will continue overnight and into the day tomorrow. There is a good chance you may encounter some wet weather for the early morning drive. Be sure to check in with Mickey because you may need to factor in some extra drive time. The one good thing is that clouds and rain are helping to hold down the temperatures. Expect a very similar setup for tomorrow, with lots of clouds and scattered areas of rain and storms, especially east.

THE REST OF THE WEEK AND LONG RANGE: The upper air trough responsible for the rainy setup looks to linger through the start of the weekend. Therefore, we have bumped up rain chances for Friday and Saturday. Plan on partly to mostly cloudy weather, with scattered storms and showers, most likely to the east. Daytime temperatures will remain below average through Saturday. I’m still expecting a gradual transition to the more typical summer setup, but it looks like this transition has been delayed until later in the weekend. You will notice a decrease in the rain chance on Sunday and Monday, and the timing for this wet weather will be more limited to the afternoon. You will also notice a big jump in the temperatures, with highs back in the upper 80s and low 90s early next week. J-P will have radar updates and the latest information the flood threat starting at 4 p.m. on WBRC.

