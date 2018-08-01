Wells Fargo to pay $2.1 billion for role in housing bubble - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Wells Fargo to pay $2.1 billion for role in housing bubble

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File). FILE - This April 11, 2017, photo shows a Wells Fargo bank in northeast Jackson, Miss. Wells Fargo agreed Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, to pay a $2.1 billion fine to settle allegations it misrepresented the types of mortga... (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File). FILE - This April 11, 2017, photo shows a Wells Fargo bank in northeast Jackson, Miss. Wells Fargo agreed Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, to pay a $2.1 billion fine to settle allegations it misrepresented the types of mortga...

By KEN SWEET
AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Wells Fargo agreed Wednesday to pay a $2.1 billion fine to settle allegations it misrepresented the types of mortgages it sold to investors during the housing bubble that ultimately led to the 2008 financial crisis.

The amount is relatively smaller than the fines paid by Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and other big banks in the years following the financial crisis to settle similar allegations. Wells Fargo is one of the last remaining big banks to settle charges related to its role in the subprime mortgage crisis.

The fine is unrelated to the more recent scandals that have plagued Wells in the last three years, such as the opening of millions of fake accounts for customers without their authorization in order to meet unrealistic sales quotas, or the bundling of auto insurance policies on to auto loans when customers did not need them.

The government accused Wells and many other big banks of understating the risk and quality of the mortgages they sold to investors at the height of the housing bubble, in Wells' case between 2005 and 2007. These investors bought up tens of billions of dollars in mortgages from Wells and other banks, and experienced massive losses when borrowers failed to repay and housing prices collapsed nationwide.

The Department of Justice said Wells Fargo sold at least 73,500 loans that had poor underwriting standards to investors. Half of those loans defaulted, resulting in billions of dollars in losses to investors.

"This settlement holds Wells Fargo accountable for actions that contributed to the financial crisis," said Acting Associate Attorney General Jesse Panuccio, in a statement.

In earlier settlements with the Justice Department, Bank of America paid a $5 billion fine to authorities in 2014 for similar allegations, and Citigroup paid a $4 billion fine.

Wells Fargo said in a statement it was "pleased to put behind us these legacy issues" and said it had previously set aside the money to cover the settlement.

____

Ken Sweet covers banks, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for The Associated Press. Follow him on Twitter at @kensweet.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 'Closest thing to war': Bulldozer drivers face fire dangers

    'Closest thing to war': Bulldozer drivers face fire dangers

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 2:51 PM EDT2018-08-01 18:51:09 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 3:32 PM EDT2018-08-01 19:32:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2013 file photo, a bulldozer helps clear a hill near a fire in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Not all firefighters carry a hose or a shovel. The adrenaline junkies who steer heavy bulldozers across steep ridges fa...(AP Photo/Nick Ut, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2013 file photo, a bulldozer helps clear a hill near a fire in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Not all firefighters carry a hose or a shovel. The adrenaline junkies who steer heavy bulldozers across steep ridges fa...
    This summer has been a difficult one for bulldozer operators who help firefighters stop flames from spreading.More >>
    This summer has been a difficult one for bulldozer operators who help firefighters stop flames from spreading.More >>

  • Diocese names 71 accused of child sex abuse, blames bishops

    Diocese names 71 accused of child sex abuse, blames bishops

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 2:50 PM EDT2018-08-01 18:50:04 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 3:54 PM EDT2018-08-01 19:54:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Scolforo). The Most Rev. Ronald Gainer, the Roman Catholic bishop of the diocese of Harrisburg, Pa., discusses child sexual abuse by clergy and a decision by the diocese to remove names of bishops going back to the 1940s after concluding...(AP Photo/Mark Scolforo). The Most Rev. Ronald Gainer, the Roman Catholic bishop of the diocese of Harrisburg, Pa., discusses child sexual abuse by clergy and a decision by the diocese to remove names of bishops going back to the 1940s after concluding...
    The Roman Catholic diocese of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, has put out a list of 71 priests and others in the church accused of sexually abusing children in cases going back decades.More >>
    The Roman Catholic diocese of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, has put out a list of 71 priests and others in the church accused of sexually abusing children in cases going back decades.More >>

  • Man says 'voices' made him kill NY date, admits LA attack

    Man says 'voices' made him kill NY date, admits LA attack

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 11:04 AM EDT2018-08-01 15:04:22 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 3:54 PM EDT2018-08-01 19:54:49 GMT
    A man suspected of killing a woman he met on a dating app in New York City says in a Los Angeles jail interview that voices in his head made him do it.More >>
    A man suspected of killing a woman he met on a dating app in New York City says in a Los Angeles jail interview that voices in his head made him do it.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly