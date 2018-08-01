What to stream the weekend of August 3

The world can be an overwhelming place, which is why there's no shame in hiding out indoors and binge-watching your favorite shows

The world can be an overwhelming place, which is why there's no shame in hiding out indoors and binge-watching your favorite shows. For those of you who plan to avoid sunlight over the weekend and aren't sure what to binge, TV Guide features editor Krutika Mallikarjuna has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.

1. Making It

If you love The Great British Baking Show, you'll probably enjoy this soothing reality competition show that reunites Parks and Recreation stars Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, who serve as the hosts. Instead of baking, however, contestants must put their crafting skills to the ultimate test with felt, glue and other assorted materials. Settle in for a soothing experience and stream the first episode of this fun new series now on Hulu.

2. The Sinner

The "whydunit" thriller returns with an A-list talent: The Leftovers and Fargo star Carrie Coon. Season 2 revolves around the mystery of a 13-year-old boy who murdered his parents but can't explain why he did it. Bill Pullman reprises his role as Detective Ambrose, who returns home to get to the bottom of the shocking crime, uncovering the upstate New York town's dark secrets in the process. The new season premieres Wednesday, Aug. 1 at 10/9c on USA and you can stream the episode through the network's app.

3. Like Father

Actress Lauren Miller (Sausage Party, Grey's Anatomy) makes her feature directorial debut with this heartfelt dramedy starring Kristen Bell and Kelsey Grammer. After being dumped at the altar, a young exec (Bell) opts to go on her Caribbean honeymoon with the last person she expects, her estranged father (Grammer). They'll start out as strangers but quickly gain a new appreciation for life, love and family. The film, which Miller also wrote, heads to Netflix Friday, August 3.

4. Random Acts of Flyness

This unconventional late-night series comes from artist and filmmaker Terence Nance. The series features an intricate blend of scripted segments, animation, musical performances and documentary-style clips that explore "the beauty and ugliness of contemporary American life." Celebrity guests include Jon Hamm, Whoopi Goldberg and Gillian Jacobs. Catch this fresh new show when it arrives Friday, Aug. 3 at midnight on HBO. You can also stream it through HBO Go and HBO Now.

