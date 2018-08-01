Boston student accused of stealing millions in digital money - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Boston student accused of stealing millions in digital money

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Massachusetts college student has been arrested in California on suspicion of using his tech skills to hack victims' personal cellphones and steal at least $2 million in digital currency like Bitcoin from their accounts.

Prosecutors say Joel Ortiz was taken into custody July 12 at Los Angeles International Airport while en route to Boston. Court documents show the 20-year-old faces more than two dozen charges including grand theft, identity theft and computer hacking.

He's held on $1 million bail.

The Santa Clara County, California, public defender's office, which is representing Ortiz, declined comment Wednesday.

Prosecutors say his elaborate scheme involved taking over victims' phones, allowing him to reset passwords and access online accounts containing digital money.

Ortiz, a high school valedictorian, studies information technology at the University of Massachusetts Boston.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Deal reached to clean land around 3 US plutonium reactors

    Deal reached to clean land around 3 US plutonium reactors

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 5:31 PM EDT2018-07-31 21:31:05 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 3:58 PM EDT2018-08-01 19:58:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File). File - This June 13, 2017 file photo shows two decommissioned plutonium-producing reactors on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. The land where the federal government created some of the plutoniu...(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File). File - This June 13, 2017 file photo shows two decommissioned plutonium-producing reactors on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. The land where the federal government created some of the plutoniu...
    Some of the land in Washington state where the U.S. government created much of the plutonium for the nation's nuclear arsenal will be scrubbed of radiation under a final plan reached by U.S. Department of Energy...More >>
    Some of the land in Washington state where the U.S. government created much of the plutonium for the nation's nuclear arsenal will be scrubbed of radiation under a final plan reached by U.S. Department of Energy and federal and state regulators.More >>

  • Oklahoma health department revised medical marijuana rules

    Oklahoma health department revised medical marijuana rules

    Friday, July 27 2018 5:00 PM EDT2018-07-27 21:00:18 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 3:58 PM EDT2018-08-01 19:58:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2018, file photo, a laboratory manager holds a cannabis sample in Oakland, Calif. Oklahoma health officials on Friday, July 27, 2018, released new proposed medical marijuana rules that remove some of ...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2018, file photo, a laboratory manager holds a cannabis sample in Oakland, Calif. Oklahoma health officials on Friday, July 27, 2018, released new proposed medical marijuana rules that remove some of ...
    The Oklahoma State Department of Health has released new proposed medical marijuana rules that remove some of the most controversial provisions, including a ban on the sale of smokable pot and a requirement that...More >>
    The Oklahoma State Department of Health has released new proposed medical marijuana rules that remove some of the most controversial provisions, including a ban on the sale of smokable pot and a requirement that female patients get a pregnancy test.More >>

  • Resorts-DraftKings approved for Jersey online sports betting

    Resorts-DraftKings approved for Jersey online sports betting

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-08-01 04:09:22 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 3:58 PM EDT2018-08-01 19:58:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File). FILE - This Oct. 15, 2015, file photo shows the exterior of Harrah's Resort Atlantic City in Atlantic City, N.J. Harrah’s casino plans to start taking sports bets at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, two days after its sist...(AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File). FILE - This Oct. 15, 2015, file photo shows the exterior of Harrah's Resort Atlantic City in Atlantic City, N.J. Harrah’s casino plans to start taking sports bets at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, two days after its sist...
    An Atlantic City casino will become the fourth in New Jersey to offer sports betting.More >>
    An Atlantic City casino will become the fourth in New Jersey to offer sports betting.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly