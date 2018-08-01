Big Ten Preview: Rugged East race; Wisconsin flexes in West - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Big Ten Preview: Rugged East race; Wisconsin flexes in West

By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer

The Big Ten features maybe the most interesting division in college football and one of the biggest divisional favorites

The AP Top 25 College Football Podcast previews the Big Ten this week, with Dave Revsine of the Big Ten Network . In the East Division, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State all have potential to be playoff contenders. The most pivotal player could be quarterback Shea Patterson, the former five-star prospect who transferred from Mississippi to Michigan. Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines are in need of a bounce back after a disappointing 2017.

In the West, Wisconsin is favored to make it three straight Big Ten championship games and has a team that Revsine thinks could be its best yet under coach Paul Chryst.

