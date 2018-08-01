Ethics Commission says legislator can work for House Speaker

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Ethics Commission says a retiring member of the House of Representatives can work as House Speaker Mac McCutcheon's chief of staff without violating the "revolving door" provision of state ethics law.

Commissioners issued the advisory opinion Wednesday for Republican Rep. Mark Tuggle of Alexander City.

The opinion said Tuggle can do administrative duties but cannot lobby his former colleagues on behalf of outside groups.

In a separate matter, the commission will not reconsider an advisory opinion that said a candidate can use campaign funds for child care expenses.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill's office asked for the reconsideration, concerned that the wording would open the door to candidates trying to claim all sorts of expenses as campaign related.

Commissioners said the opinion was for a specific case.

