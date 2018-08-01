Bistro V: Chef Jeremy's Snapper with salsa

Fish topping:

Cooked fresh zipper peas 2#s

Roast 2 ears of corn and shave

1 slab bacon cut in cubes

3 chard leaves chiffonade

1 squash 1 zucchini cut in quarters

Salsa:

1 heirloom tomato chopped

1 peach chopped

1 lemon 1 lime squeezed

Fresh basil 3 leaves chiffonade

Cook-off peas in water to your liking. Usually with chopped onion and bacon. When finished set aside. Get sauté pan hot add bacon and render till crispy add squash and zucchini cook 3 minutes. Add 2 cups of peas with their broth. Cook down add salt and pepper and a pad of butter. While doing that sear 1 grouper filet 8oz. Salt and pepper each side put in cast iron with tsp olive oil. Sear both sides in med-high for 4 minutes each. Meanwhile, add chopped tomato and peach in a bowl. Squeeze lemon-lime and basil in bowl salt and pepper. To plate put pea mixture in bowl. Add fish to the top and then tomato-peach relish on top.

