Star Wars jacket expected to fetch $1.3 million at auction - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Star Wars jacket expected to fetch $1.3 million at auction

LONDON (AP) - The jacket worn by actor Harrison Ford in the "Star Wars" film "The Empire Strikes Back" is expected to fetch up to 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) in an auction of rare movie memorabilia in Britain next month.

The blue-grey cotton jacket, worn in the 1980 film by Ford's character, Han Solo, is one of more than 600 costumes, original scripts and props up for auction Sept. 20 at London's BFI Imax.

The auction is organized by the Prop Store, a UK-based film and television memorabilia company.

Other items include a light saber from "Star Wars Episode III: Revenge Of the Sith," actor Johnny Depp's costume from the 1990 film "Edward Scissorhands," and a hat worn by Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Deadly Northern California fire destroys more than 1K homes

    Deadly Northern California fire destroys more than 1K homes

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-08-01 06:21:14 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 2:25 PM EDT2018-08-01 18:25:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Noah Berger). REMOVES NAME OF STREET AS STREET NAME IS UNKNOWN - A firefighter runs while trying to save a home as a wildfire tears through Lakeport, Calif., Tuesday, July 31, 2018. The residence eventually burned. Firefighters pressed their ...(AP Photo/Noah Berger). REMOVES NAME OF STREET AS STREET NAME IS UNKNOWN - A firefighter runs while trying to save a home as a wildfire tears through Lakeport, Calif., Tuesday, July 31, 2018. The residence eventually burned. Firefighters pressed their ...

    New fires continue to erupt in Northern California where firefighters already are struggling to ring massive and deadly blazes that have torched about 1,000 homes.

    More >>

    New fires continue to erupt in Northern California where firefighters already are struggling to ring massive and deadly blazes that have torched about 1,000 homes.

    More >>

  • New York prosecutors eye illicit foreign lobbying

    New York prosecutors eye illicit foreign lobbying

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 12:02 PM EDT2018-08-01 16:02:23 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 2:25 PM EDT2018-08-01 18:25:39 GMT
    The special counsel in the Russia probe has referred investigations into possible unlawful foreign lobbying to federal prosecutors in New York, according to two people familiar with the inquiry.More >>
    The special counsel in the Russia probe has referred investigations into possible unlawful foreign lobbying to federal prosecutors in New York, according to two people familiar with the inquiry.More >>

  • Shaheen staff share fake Latvian contact with authorities

    Shaheen staff share fake Latvian contact with authorities

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 2:21 PM EDT2018-08-01 18:21:34 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 2:23 PM EDT2018-08-01 18:23:21 GMT
    New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen's staff has turned over to authorities an exchange with a man who said he worked for the foreign ministry of Latvia and wanted to set up a phone interview with the country's...More >>
    New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen's staff has turned over to authorities an exchange with a man who said he worked for the foreign ministry of Latvia and wanted to set up a phone interview with the country's foreign minister and the senator.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly