After a long day at work, Netflix is there for you when all you’re looking to do is kick back on your couch. Its library is packed with thrilling moviesandawesome TV shows,the vast majority of which come equipped with subtitles. Subtitles are a useful and often downright necessary feature, but if someone watching on your account used subtitles to watch aforeign film, you might be confused when you turn on the latest season ofGLOW and find a body slam covered up by annoying and unnecessary yellow text. Fortunately, if you’re not sure how to turn off subtitles on Netflix, it’s a relatively simple process — but the instructions are different for every Netflix-supported device.
Unless otherwise noted, the first step for all of these devices is to launch your Netflix app and pick a show or movie to watch. If you don’t have the Netflix app, visit your device’s app store to download it for free. If your device isn’t listed here (we’re including the most popular ones), there’s a detailed guide from Netflix, too.
Android Devices
Step 1: While your show or movie plays, tap on your screen.
Step 2: A Dialogue icon should appear. When it does, select it.
Step 3: Your audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the off option under Subtitles.
iPhone & iPad
Step 1: While your show or movie plays, tap on your screen.
Step 2: A dialogue icon should appear. When it does, select it.
Step 3: Your preferred audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the off option under Subtitles.