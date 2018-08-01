By Kris Wouk



After a long day at work, Netflix is there for you when all you’re looking to do is kick back on your couch. Its library is packed with thrilling moviesandawesome TV shows,the vast majority of which come equipped with subtitles. Subtitles are a useful and often downright necessary feature, but if someone watching on your account used subtitles to watch aforeign film, you might be confused when you turn on the latest season ofGLOW and find a body slam covered up by annoying and unnecessary yellow text. Fortunately, if you’re not sure how to turn off subtitles on Netflix, it’s a relatively simple process — but the instructions are different for every Netflix-supported device.

Unless otherwise noted, the first step for all of these devices is to launch your Netflix app and pick a show or movie to watch. If you don’t have the Netflix app, visit your device’s app store to download it for free. If your device isn’t listed here (we’re including the most popular ones), there’s a detailed guide from Netflix, too.

Android Devices

Step 1: While your show or movie plays, tap on your screen.

Step 2: A Dialogue icon should appear. When it does, select it.

Step 3: Your audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the off option under Subtitles.

iPhone & iPad

Step 1: While your show or movie plays, tap on your screen.

Step 2: A dialogue icon should appear. When it does, select it.

Step 3: Your preferred audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the off option under Subtitles.

Step 4: Tap the X icon to continue playback.

Step 1. While your show or movie plays, tap on your screen.

Step 2: A Dialogue icon should appear. When it does, hover over it.

Step 3: Your preferred audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the off option under Subtitles.

Step 4: Tap OK or the Xicon to continue playback.

Step 1: Once you’ve chosen a show or movie to watch, select Audio & Subtitles from the description page.

Step 2: Choose offfor subtitles.

Step 3: Press the back button to exit out of the description page.

Step 4: Hit Play to start your movie or show.

Step 1: While your show or movie plays, swipe down on your remote. (for Apple TV 2 and 3, hold down the Center button on your remote).

Step 2: Your preferred audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the off option under Subtitles.

Mac/PC

Step 1: Launch Netflix via its website and pick a show or movie to watch.

Step 3: While your show or movie plays, move your mouse around.

Step 4: A Dialogue icon should appear. When it does, select it.

Step 5: Your preferred audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the off option under Subtitles.

Blu-ray Player

Note: Being as there are thousands of Blu-ray players, these steps might not work exactly the same for your device.

Step 1: While your show or movie plays, hit the Down button on your remote.

Step 2: A Dialogue icon should appear. When it does, select it.

Step 3: Your preferred audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select theoffoption under Subtitles.

Step 1: While your show or movie plays, hit the Down button on your controller.

Step 2: A Dialogue icon should appear. When it does, select it.

Step 3: Your preferred audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the off option under Subtitles.

Step 1: While your show or movie plays, hit the Down button on your controller.

Step 2: A Dialogue icon should appear. When it does, select it.

Step 3: Your preferred audio or subtitle options will pop up. Select the off option under Subtitles.

If you’ve turned off subtitles but they’re still showing up, then you’ll have to go to your Xbox’s settings. Select Ease of Access, then Closed Captioning, and tick the Closed Captioning Off box.



