Hillary Clinton is a TV producer now

The world can be an overwhelming place, which is why there's no shame in hiding out indoors and binge-watching your favorite shows

The world can be an overwhelming place, which is why there's no shame in hiding out indoors and binge-watching your favorite shows



By Liam Mathews,

Hillary Clinton is adding "executive producer" to her lengthy resumé.

The former Secretary of State is teaming up with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television to adapt Elaine Weiss' best-selling book about suffragists in 1920 Tennessee, The Woman's Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The book tells the story of the activists who fought for women's right to vote and how close the vote to ratify the 19th Amendment really was. Their struggle has resonated through history in the civil rights movement of the '50s and '60s and in Clinton's own ultimately unsuccessful presidential run in 2016.

"At the heart of democracy lies the ballot box, and Elaine Weiss' unforgettable book tells the story of the female leaders who -- in the face of towering economic, racial and political opposition -- fought for and won American women's right to vote. Unfolding over six weeks in the summer of 1920, The Woman's Hour is both a page-turning drama and an inspiration for everyone, young and old, male and female, in these perilous times. So much could have gone wrong, but these American women would not take no for an answer: their triumph is our legacy to guard and emulate," Clinton said in a statement.

Clinton will be involved in the search for a writer, director and cast. The adaptation is being conceived as a limited series or movie for a premium cable network or streaming service.

Hillary Clinton is the latest A-list politician to get into TV. Michelle and Barack Obama have a deal with Netflix, and her husband Bill Clinton is developing his James Patterson-assisted novel The President Is Missing into a series for Showtime. She'll also be guest-starring on Madam Secretary later this year.

Other Links From TVGuide.com

Hillary Clinton

Steven Spielberg