FIRST ALERT: Flash flooding remains possible

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for Blount, Jefferson and Bibb counties and points east until Thursday evening. We will see rounds of heavy rain that could lead to periods of flash flooding. Flooding is ongoing in Etowah and Cherokee counties where several roads are closed.



The rainy pattern persists through Thursday and will be focused mainly along and east of the I-59 corridor. We will see foggy weather and limited visibility most nights after rain coverage backs off most areas. There is a small risk for a few strong storms across extreme east Alabama too.



Temperatures will be held back to the upper 70s east and lower 80s elsewhere the next couple of days.



The greatest coverage of rain and storms sets up each afternoon and is lowest in the morning and at night. For now there is a slight chance for rain early for those attending the Pentatonix concert on Thursday night.



The overall stalled out pattern starts to weaken over the weekend and the lower rain chances take over on Sunday through Monday. Temperatures start heating back up again to normal summertime levels.



Tracking areas of heavy rain on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

