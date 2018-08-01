National Comedy Center opens in 'I Love Lucy' star's town - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

National Comedy Center opens in 'I Love Lucy' star's town

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (AP) - The National Comedy Center is open for laughs in "I Love Lucy" comedian Lucille Ball's hometown.

The $50 million cultural institution is in the western New York city of Jamestown and tells the story of comedy from its origins to the present with a mix of interactive exhibits, a hologram theater and comedy artifacts such as the late George Carlin's archives.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH'-moh) on Wednesday helped cut the ribbon on the nonprofit center, which received $9 million in state funding.

Amy Schumer, Lewis Black and Dan Aykroyd are among comedians set to appear during this week's grand opening celebration.

The center was inspired by Ball, who starred as accident-prone Lucy Ricardo on the 1950s sitcom. Jamestown has a museum dedicated to Ball, who said she wanted to see all comedy celebrated as an art form.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • New York prosecutors eye illicit foreign lobbying

    New York prosecutors eye illicit foreign lobbying

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 12:02 PM EDT2018-08-01 16:02:23 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 12:42 PM EDT2018-08-01 16:42:31 GMT
    The special counsel in the Russia probe has referred investigations into possible unlawful foreign lobbying to federal prosecutors in New York, according to two people familiar with the inquiry.More >>
    The special counsel in the Russia probe has referred investigations into possible unlawful foreign lobbying to federal prosecutors in New York, according to two people familiar with the inquiry.More >>

  • Judge rejects gag order request in Stormy Daniels' case

    Judge rejects gag order request in Stormy Daniels' case

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 4:00 PM EDT2018-07-31 20:00:50 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 12:07 PM EDT2018-08-01 16:07:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels replies to questions by reporters during a news conference in front of the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday, July 27,2018.(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels replies to questions by reporters during a news conference in front of the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday, July 27,2018.
    A federal judge has rejected a request for a gag order that would've prohibited porn actress Stormy Daniels's lawyer from discussing her lawsuit against President Donald Trump with reporters and the public.More >>
    A federal judge has rejected a request for a gag order that would've prohibited porn actress Stormy Daniels's lawyer from discussing her lawsuit against President Donald Trump with reporters and the public.More >>

  • St. Louis Democrat hopes to duplicate Ocasio-Cortez feat

    St. Louis Democrat hopes to duplicate Ocasio-Cortez feat

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 10:46 AM EDT2018-08-01 14:46:56 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 12:07 PM EDT2018-08-01 16:07:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson File). FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, Cori Bush speaks on a bullhorn to protesters outside the St. Louis Police Department headquarters in St. Louis. Few members of Congress are more entrenched than William Lacy Clay ...(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson File). FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, Cori Bush speaks on a bullhorn to protesters outside the St. Louis Police Department headquarters in St. Louis. Few members of Congress are more entrenched than William Lacy Clay ...
    Few members of Congress are more entrenched than William Lacy Clay of St. Louis, but a once-homeless woman spurred to activism in Ferguson believes she could be the next Democrat to pull off a big primary upset.More >>
    Few members of Congress are more entrenched than William Lacy Clay of St. Louis, but a once-homeless woman spurred to activism in Ferguson believes she could be the next Democrat to pull off a big primary upset.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly