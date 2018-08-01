‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ adds dynamic weather in latest update

By Gabe Gurwin



PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds only features a few playable maps at the moment, but the battle royale game just got a whole lot less predictable. The game’s latest update adds dynamic weather, which can change how you approach a match at a moment’s notice.

The PC version of the game now includes dynamic weather options for both the original Ernagel map as well as the desert Miramar map. Erangel will feature an overcast option, while Miramar will have that as well as a sunset option. When in overcast, the game could bring rain or fog to a game at any time.

Most matches you play in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds will still be in sunny weather, and you won’t have to worry about dynamic weather. When it rolls around, however, you could be forced to change your strategy. Fog, for instance, will make it nearly impossible for snipers to spot you from a distance, while rain will create enough noise to allow for some stealthy sneak attacks.

A few smaller changes have also been introduced with the latest update. Erangel now features more clusters of houses scattered througout, which should give you more opportunities to stock up on gear and plan your attacks as the circle closes in. Bullet penetration has also been improved, as well, with projectiles going through arms and hands to potentially hit more important organs. This damage will not apply to shotguns, nor will you be able to penetrate someone’s head by shooting at their leg.

For quickly swapping out your ammunition and items, you can now drop them using a slider — a similar feature is available in PUBG Mobile on iOS and Android. You can also use a key and a mouse click to automatically drop half a stack or an entire stack, which should come in handy when you’re sharing ammunition with teammates in a duo or full-squad match.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now for Xbox One and PC, with PUBG Mobile available on iOS and Android. It will have some hefty competition soon, as Fortnite will be joined by Call of Duty: Black Ops 4‘s battle royale “Blackout” mode in October.



