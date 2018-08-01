Actor Patrick Dempsey warns of online scam soliciting money - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Actor Patrick Dempsey warns of online scam soliciting money

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - Actor Patrick Dempsey says someone is impersonating him online and asking his fans to give money to either him or his Maine-based nonprofit.

Dempsey tweeted on his verified account Monday that "people have been impersonating me and asking my fans for money (through social media)." Nancy Audet, spokeswoman for the Dempsey Centers in Lewiston and Portland, tells the Sun Journal that Dempsey is not asking anyone for money.

Audet says the scam has been going on for a while, saying people set up fake accounts and send messages pretending they are seeking money for the Dempsey Centers or the actor himself.

Dempsey was born in Maine and is best known for his role as Dr. Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd in "Grey's Anatomy." His Maine nonprofit seeks to help those affected by cancer.

Information from: Sun-Journal, http://www.sunjournal.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

