EU imports of US soybeans were rising before deal with Trump - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

EU imports of US soybeans were rising before deal with Trump

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker speak in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker speak in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Washington.

BRUSSELS (AP) - European Union imports of U.S. soybeans were already rising substantially before a top EU official told President Donald Trump last week that the bloc would buy more.

EU Commission figures released Wednesday show that 37 percent of the bloc's soybean imports last month were coming from the U.S., compared with 9 percent in July 2017.

Amid a looming trade war over tariffs, Trump and Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed on July 25 to start talks intended to achieve "zero tariffs" and "zero subsidies" on non-automotive industrial goods.

The EU also agreed to buy more U.S. soybeans and build more terminals to import liquefied natural gas from the United States.

Juncker said: "The European Union can import more soybeans from the U.S. and this is happening as we speak."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Harrah's to become 4th Atlantic City casino with sports bets

    Harrah's to become 4th Atlantic City casino with sports bets

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-08-01 04:09:22 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 9:18 AM EDT2018-08-01 13:18:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File). FILE - This Oct. 15, 2015, file photo shows the exterior of Harrah's Resort Atlantic City in Atlantic City, N.J. Harrah’s casino plans to start taking sports bets at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, two days after its sist...(AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File). FILE - This Oct. 15, 2015, file photo shows the exterior of Harrah's Resort Atlantic City in Atlantic City, N.J. Harrah’s casino plans to start taking sports bets at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, two days after its sist...
    An Atlantic City casino will become the fourth in New Jersey to offer sports betting.More >>
    An Atlantic City casino will become the fourth in New Jersey to offer sports betting.More >>

  • Deal reached to clean land around 3 US plutonium reactors

    Deal reached to clean land around 3 US plutonium reactors

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 5:31 PM EDT2018-07-31 21:31:05 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 7:58 AM EDT2018-08-01 11:58:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File). File - This June 13, 2017 file photo shows two decommissioned plutonium-producing reactors on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. The land where the federal government created some of the plutoniu...(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File). File - This June 13, 2017 file photo shows two decommissioned plutonium-producing reactors on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. The land where the federal government created some of the plutoniu...
    Some of the land in Washington state where the U.S. government created much of the plutonium for the nation's nuclear arsenal will be scrubbed of radiation under a final plan reached by U.S. Department of Energy...More >>
    Some of the land in Washington state where the U.S. government created much of the plutonium for the nation's nuclear arsenal will be scrubbed of radiation under a final plan reached by U.S. Department of Energy and federal and state regulators.More >>

  • 2 Michigan communities told to stop using contaminated water

    2 Michigan communities told to stop using contaminated water

    Friday, July 27 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-07-27 16:14:23 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 7:58 AM EDT2018-08-01 11:58:15 GMT
    (Daniel Vasta /Kalamazoo Gazette via AP). Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller speaks during a press conference about the high levels of Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, PFAS, found in the drinking water of Parchment and Cooper Townsh...(Daniel Vasta /Kalamazoo Gazette via AP). Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller speaks during a press conference about the high levels of Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, PFAS, found in the drinking water of Parchment and Cooper Townsh...
    Two southwestern Michigan communities are being warned that high amounts of toxic industrial chemicals have been discovered in the water supply and that residents must not drink or cook with that water.More >>
    Two southwestern Michigan communities are being warned that high amounts of toxic industrial chemicals have been discovered in the water supply and that residents must not drink or cook with that water.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly