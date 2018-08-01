I-459 SB down to 1 lane due to overturned 18-wheeler

One lane is open on I-459 Southbound as crews try to remove an overturned 18-wheeler from the road.
The wreck happened at the Liberty Parkway exit.
Drivers should allow themselves extra time to get to their destination, the Vestavia Police Department says.
