I-459 SB down to 1 lane due to overturned 18-wheeler

One lane is open on I-459 Southbound as crews try to remove an overturned 18-wheeler from the road. 

The wreck happened at the Liberty Parkway exit. 

Drivers should allow themselves extra time to get to their destination, the Vestavia Police Department says. 

