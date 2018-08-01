China warns of retaliation if US takes more trade steps - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

China warns of retaliation if US takes more trade steps

BEIJING (AP) - China's government has warned it will retaliate if Washington imposes new trade penalties following a report the Trump administration will propose increasing the tariff rate on an additional $200 billion of Chinese imports.

A foreign ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, warned Tuesday that Beijing will "definitely fight back" to defend its "lawful rights and interests." He gave no details of possible retaliatory measures.

Bloomberg News reported, citing three unidentified sources, the Trump administration would propose imposing 25 percent tariffs on a $200 billion list of Chinese goods, up from the planned 10 percent.

The two sides have imposed 25 percent tariffs on billions of dollars of each other's goods in a dispute over China's technology policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Harrah's to become 4th Atlantic City casino with sports bets

    Harrah's to become 4th Atlantic City casino with sports bets

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-08-01 04:09:22 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 5:54 AM EDT2018-08-01 09:54:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File). FILE - This Oct. 15, 2015, file photo shows the exterior of Harrah's Resort Atlantic City in Atlantic City, N.J. Harrah’s casino plans to start taking sports bets at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, two days after its sist...(AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File). FILE - This Oct. 15, 2015, file photo shows the exterior of Harrah's Resort Atlantic City in Atlantic City, N.J. Harrah’s casino plans to start taking sports bets at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, two days after its sist...
    An Atlantic City casino will become the fourth in New Jersey to offer sports betting.More >>
    An Atlantic City casino will become the fourth in New Jersey to offer sports betting.More >>

  • Judge rejects gag order request in Stormy Daniels' case

    Judge rejects gag order request in Stormy Daniels' case

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 4:00 PM EDT2018-07-31 20:00:50 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 5:18 AM EDT2018-08-01 09:18:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels replies to questions by reporters during a news conference in front of the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday, July 27,2018.(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels replies to questions by reporters during a news conference in front of the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday, July 27,2018.
    A federal judge has rejected a request for a gag order that would've prohibited porn actress Stormy Daniels's lawyer from discussing her lawsuit against President Donald Trump with reporters and the public.More >>
    A federal judge has rejected a request for a gag order that would've prohibited porn actress Stormy Daniels's lawyer from discussing her lawsuit against President Donald Trump with reporters and the public.More >>

  • Penn State frat member gets house arrest in hazing death

    Penn State frat member gets house arrest in hazing death

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 12:10 AM EDT2018-07-31 04:10:25 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 5:18 AM EDT2018-08-01 09:18:09 GMT
    (Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File). FILE – In this June 13, 2018, file photo, Ryan Burke, left, who was a fraternity brother at Penn State University's shuttered Beta Theta Pi chapter, walks with his attorney Philip Masorti on the day Burke pl...(Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File). FILE – In this June 13, 2018, file photo, Ryan Burke, left, who was a fraternity brother at Penn State University's shuttered Beta Theta Pi chapter, walks with his attorney Philip Masorti on the day Burke pl...

    The first member of a Penn State University fraternity to plead guilty in connection with the death of a pledge last year after a night of drinking and hazing is set to learn his sentence.

    More >>

    The first member of a Penn State University fraternity to plead guilty in connection with the death of a pledge last year after a night of drinking and hazing is set to learn his sentence.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly