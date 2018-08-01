Volkswagen sees profit rise but warns on protectionism - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Volkswagen sees profit rise but warns on protectionism

(AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File). FILE - In this Friday, April 13, 2018 file photo, Volkswagen logo is pictured in front of a company building in Wolfsburg, Germany. German carmaker Volkswagen reports second-quarter earnings on Wednesday Aug 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File). FILE - In this Friday, April 13, 2018 file photo, Volkswagen logo is pictured in front of a company building in Wolfsburg, Germany. German carmaker Volkswagen reports second-quarter earnings on Wednesday Aug 1, 2018.
(Courtesy of Volkswagen of America via AP). This photo provided by Volkswagen shows the 2013 Volkswagen GTI, a small hatchback that provides tons of thrills. With a powerful turbocharged engine and high-quality interior, the GTI is fun to drive, practi... (Courtesy of Volkswagen of America via AP). This photo provided by Volkswagen shows the 2013 Volkswagen GTI, a small hatchback that provides tons of thrills. With a powerful turbocharged engine and high-quality interior, the GTI is fun to drive, practi...

By DAVID McHUGH
AP Business Writer

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) - Volkswagen said its net earnings rose 6.8 percent in the second quarter on record sales but warned that "growing protectionism" is a threat to the globally connected car industry.

The automaker based in Wolfsburg, Germany, said Wednesday that profit rose to 3.31 billion ($3.85 billion) euros from 3.10 billion a year earlier, despite a charge of 1.6 billion euros for the company's diesel issues. Revenues rose 3.4 percent to 61.14 billion euros.

The operating profit margin on sales rose to 9.1 percent from 7.7 percent.

CEO Herbert Diess said that the company "cannot rest on its laurels" due to coming challenges such as new, tougher emissions certification for vehicles. Automakers are facing bottlenecks in testing and approval under the new European emissions standards, which require testing the cars in real driving conditions.

In September 2015 U.S. authorities caught Volkswagen using software that turned emission controls on during stand testing, and off during real driving. The company paid more than $25 billion in fines and settlements. In the wake of the Volkswagen scandal, it became clear other automakers' cars also emitted more pollution during real driving than reflected in the tests. That could result from loopholes that permitted manufacturers to turn down emissions controls in cold weather to avoid engine damage.

Diess also warned that "growing protectionism also poses major challenges for the globally integrated automotive industry." U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed new tariffs on steel, aluminum and Chinese goods. The Chinese retaliated with tariffs on autos from the U.S. Trump had threatened to impose tariffs on imported European cars but held off after talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Volkswagen reported record sales volumes for the first six months of the year of 5.5 million vehicles, an increase of 7.1 percent. Last year, it contested the title of largest carmaker with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance by logging 10.7 million in unit sales. Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi had 10.6 million but its top executive said that Volkswagen achieved the edge by counting trucks.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Harrah's to become 4th Atlantic City casino with sports bets

    Harrah's to become 4th Atlantic City casino with sports bets

    Wednesday, August 1 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-08-01 04:09:22 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 5:54 AM EDT2018-08-01 09:54:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File). FILE - This Oct. 15, 2015, file photo shows the exterior of Harrah's Resort Atlantic City in Atlantic City, N.J. Harrah’s casino plans to start taking sports bets at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, two days after its sist...(AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File). FILE - This Oct. 15, 2015, file photo shows the exterior of Harrah's Resort Atlantic City in Atlantic City, N.J. Harrah’s casino plans to start taking sports bets at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, two days after its sist...
    An Atlantic City casino will become the fourth in New Jersey to offer sports betting.More >>
    An Atlantic City casino will become the fourth in New Jersey to offer sports betting.More >>

  • Judge rejects gag order request in Stormy Daniels' case

    Judge rejects gag order request in Stormy Daniels' case

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 4:00 PM EDT2018-07-31 20:00:50 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 5:18 AM EDT2018-08-01 09:18:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels replies to questions by reporters during a news conference in front of the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday, July 27,2018.(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels replies to questions by reporters during a news conference in front of the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday, July 27,2018.
    A federal judge has rejected a request for a gag order that would've prohibited porn actress Stormy Daniels's lawyer from discussing her lawsuit against President Donald Trump with reporters and the public.More >>
    A federal judge has rejected a request for a gag order that would've prohibited porn actress Stormy Daniels's lawyer from discussing her lawsuit against President Donald Trump with reporters and the public.More >>

  • Penn State frat member gets house arrest in hazing death

    Penn State frat member gets house arrest in hazing death

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 12:10 AM EDT2018-07-31 04:10:25 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 5:18 AM EDT2018-08-01 09:18:09 GMT
    (Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File). FILE – In this June 13, 2018, file photo, Ryan Burke, left, who was a fraternity brother at Penn State University's shuttered Beta Theta Pi chapter, walks with his attorney Philip Masorti on the day Burke pl...(Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File). FILE – In this June 13, 2018, file photo, Ryan Burke, left, who was a fraternity brother at Penn State University's shuttered Beta Theta Pi chapter, walks with his attorney Philip Masorti on the day Burke pl...

    The first member of a Penn State University fraternity to plead guilty in connection with the death of a pledge last year after a night of drinking and hazing is set to learn his sentence.

    More >>

    The first member of a Penn State University fraternity to plead guilty in connection with the death of a pledge last year after a night of drinking and hazing is set to learn his sentence.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly