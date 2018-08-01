More than 1,000 homes torched in California wildfires

The Carr fire in Northern California is so intense, it's been creating its own localized weather systems.More >>
New fires continue to erupt in Northern California where firefighters already are struggling to ring massive and deadly blazes that have torched about 1,000 homes.More >>
Scientists see the hand of climate change in heat records and fires breaking out globally this summer.More >>
The blaze, which killed two firefighters and four civilians including two children, has now destroyed 818 homes and 311 outbuildings and damaged 165 homes, an official said.More >>
New fires continue to erupt in Northern California where firefighters already are struggling to ring massive and deadly blazes that have torched about 1,000 homes.More >>
Scientists see the hand of climate change in heat records and fires breaking out globally this summer.More >>
Jessica Tilton remembers the lava explosion and the suffocating blackness that surrounded the tour boat she was riding two weeks ago.More >>
President Donald Trump is calling on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to put an end to special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, a day after the trial kicked off for his former campaign chairman.More >>
The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War.More >>
A U.S. appeals court says President Donald Trump's executive order threatening to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that limit cooperation with immigration authorities is unconstitutional.More >>
New fires continue to erupt in Northern California where firefighters already are struggling to ring massive and deadly blazes that have torched about 1,000 homes.More >>
