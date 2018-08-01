Birmingham man shot multiple times

Authorities have confirmed a male victim was shot in the 300 block of 62nd Street South in Birmingham.More >>
Authorities have confirmed a male victim was shot in the 300 block of 62nd Street South in Birmingham.More >>
Angela Cheatham has asked the same question for two years. Why did someone kill her son, 31-year-old Roger Cheatham. It's a question she's never got answered because the people responsible have never been arrested.More >>
Angela Cheatham has asked the same question for two years. Why did someone kill her son, 31-year-old Roger Cheatham. It's a question she's never got answered because the people responsible have never been arrested.More >>
Your ride in and out of downtown Birmingham is about to change with two new ramps about to open. It’s a part of the 20-59 bridge replacement project.More >>
Your ride in and out of downtown Birmingham is about to change with two new ramps about to open. It’s a part of the 20-59 bridge replacement project.More >>
Survivors of the Parkland shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School were in Birmingham Tuesday. They along with activists with the March for Our Lives movement held a panel discussion at Highlands United Methodist Church.More >>
Survivors of the Parkland shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School were in Birmingham Tuesday. They along with activists with the March for Our Lives movement held a panel discussion at Highlands United Methodist Church.More >>
A Flood Watch will remain in effect for our eastern counties through 7 p.m. on Thursday. Some parts of Etowah and Cherokee counties picked up more than five inches of rain Tuesday resulting in significant localized flooding.More >>
A Flood Watch will remain in effect for our eastern counties through 7 p.m. on Thursday. Some parts of Etowah and Cherokee counties picked up more than five inches of rain Tuesday resulting in significant localized flooding.More >>