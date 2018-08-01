Birmingham man shot multiple times - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham man shot multiple times

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Authorities have confirmed a male victim was shot in the 300 block of 62nd Street South in Birmingham.

Authorities confirmed the male victim was shot multiple times. He was transported to UAB with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

