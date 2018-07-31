Family hopes reward money will generate new leads in cold murder case

Angela Cheatham has asked the same question for two years. Why did someone kill her son, 31-year-old Roger Cheatham.

It's a question she's never got answered because the people responsible have never been arrested. Tuesday she was back at Birmingham Police Headquarters asking for help.

"I'm begging someone to come forward. I know someone knows something. I know they're afraid of what may happen to them," said Cheatham.



Police say Cheatham was shot inside his home on 31st Avenue North. Investigators say three black men wearing masks came into Roger's apartment where he was there with a neighbor.



Police say the men held everyone at gunpoint. The gunmen searched for something and when they found what they were looking for, they shot both men. The neighbor survived, Roger did not.



" I talked with Roger around 10:15 that night. I had just hung up the phone from him and I got a call around 10:30 that night that Roger had been shot. It was so hard to believe because I had just got off the phone with him," recalled Cheatham.



Lt. Scott Thurmond said this case has been difficult to solve for several reasons.

"The fact that they were masked and there are no real witnesses who saw who they were, just a vehicle description that we have, which is very vague," says Thurmond.



Police and Roger's family are hoping a $5,000 reward from the state and another $5,000 reward from Crime Stoppers will help generate new leads.



If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777 or the Birmingham Police Department's Homicide Unit at (205) 254-1764.

"We do understand they are in fear of their safety and their family's safety, but at the same time, we can't and they can't allow these criminals to rule their communities," continued Thurmond



